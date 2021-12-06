Halle Berry recalled a time when she was ridiculed for her acting. Despite “Catwoman” being “one of the biggest paydays of [her] whole life,” she found herself accepting the prize for Worst Actor at the 2005 Razzie Awards.

Halle Berry in “Catwoman”/ Photo: KRT/ABACA/CP Images

However, the actress does not regret starring in one of the worst comic book adaptations of all time, which is exactly why she walked across that stage to accept the award in person.

“I went to the Razzie [Awards] because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously,” Berry told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. “If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we’re somehow better than everybody else, but we’re really not. You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work… If you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you’re the worst actor there ever was? Probably not. You just got the piss taken out on you that year by a group of people that can.”

She continued, “If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you’re honouring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, good try, but do better. I always learned that if you can’t be a good loser, then you don’t deserve to be a good winner. So I went there and made fun of myself. I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire. That’s what I did!”

The Oscar-winning actress since went on to prove those Razzie critics wrong and recently made her directorial debut with “Bruised”, now streaming on Netflix. The film succeeded abundantly and Berry has now signed a first look deal with Netflix where she will produce, direct, and/or star in a few more new projects.

Perhaps a new “Catwoman” will be in the works. Last month, Berry revealed she’d be interested in a “Catwoman” reboot, only this time she says she’d step behind the camera.

“I would love to direct ‘Catwoman’,” she said. “If I can get ahold of that now, knowing what I know, having had this experience [on ‘Bruised’], and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. ‘Bruised’ was written for a white Irish Catholic 25-year-old girl, and I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and redo that. Have a redo on that, now knowing what I know [about directing].”