Tim McGraw has quite the record of sharing aww-worthy posts on social media when it comes to commemorating special dates. And to no surprise, the ultimate girl dad showed his public affection on his youngest daughter, Audrey’s birthday.

As she enters a new decade, the country star took a trip down memory lane and brought all the sentimental vibes to Instagram early Monday morning to wish Audrey a happy 20th birthday.

McGraw shared two old photos of a much younger Audrey, one in which she was pictured wearing an adult-sized cowboy hat- her dad’s signature accessory, along with two more photos of his baby girl all grown up.

The heartfelt post included an even sweeter caption that read: “To my youngest daughter Audrey…. you have been a light in our lives since the moment we first met you, and your mom and I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible woman you’ve grown up to be…that light of yours shines bright as ever!! Happy Birthday sweetie.”

