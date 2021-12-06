It’s been a tough week for Chris Cuomo, who was briefly suspended and then fired CNN due to his alleged role in assisting his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, with his sexual harassment scandal.

On Monday, Dec. 6, the former “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor revealed he was stepping away from another of his media platforms, his SiriusXM radio show “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo”.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” Cuomo wrote in a message he shared with his social media followers.

“While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult,” he continued. “So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next.”

As a result, he added, “I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciate for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.”

According do a report from Deadline, SiriusXM has confirmed that “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo” has been cancelled.