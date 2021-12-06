Click to share this via email

“Get Out” not only marked Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, but the 2017 horror film also proved to be a surprise hit that brought in more than a quarter-billion dollars at the worldwide box office and established Daniel Kaluuya as a major star.

Now, nearly five years since its release, “Get Out” is receiving yet another accolade, courtesy of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the union that represents Hollywood’s screenwriters.

On Monday, Dec. 6, the WGA released its list of the “101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st Century (*so far),” with Peele’s screenplay for “Get Out” topping the last at No. 1.

Here are the top 10 screenplays in the WGA’s list:

1. “Get Out” (2017)

Written by Jordan Peele

Universal

2. “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: (2004)

Written by Charlie Kaufman, Story by Charlie Kaufman & Michel Gondry & Pierre Bismuth

Focus Features

3. “The Social Network” (2010)

Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin, Based Upon the Book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich

Columbia/Sony

4. “Parasite” (2019)

Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho

Neon

5. “No Country for Old Men” (2007)

Written for the Screen by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, Based on the Novel by Cormac McCarthy

Miramax/Paramount Vantage

6. “Moonlight” (2016)

Screenplay by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

A24

7. “There Will Be Blood” (2007)

Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson, Based on the Novel Oil! by Upton SinclairParamount Vantage

8. “Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

Written by Quentin Tarantino

Weinstein/Universal

9. “Almost Famous” (2000)

Written by Cameron Crowe

DreamWorks

10. “Memento” (2000)

Screenplay by Christopher Nolan, Based on the Short Story by Jonathan Nolan

Newmarket

The entire list can be found right here.