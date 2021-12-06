The truth behind a popular TikTok rumour about Harry Styles and his microwave has come out.

TikTok was obsessed with a recent rumour that while on tour, Harry Styles stole a microwave from the USB Arena in Long Island, via JustJared.

It all began when TikTok user diannarainonee posted a video showing text messages with her father. She alleged that her father works at the arena and that the singer stole the microwave from the stadium.

The post took on a life of its own with over 150,000 views and over 1,000 comments.

Dianna has cleared up the rumour with the New York Post, explaining it was an inside joke.

She said, “[My father] hit me out of nowhere saying the crew microwave was missing and he had joked around saying Harry Styles stole it. I could not stop laughing, so I figured why not make a TikTok about it.”

She also posted a follow-up TikTok to make sure her followers know too.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has been the home of wild celebrity rumours.

In July, Lili Reinhart addressed a rumour from a TikToker about the star having a “no eye contact” rule on set.

She addressed the video on her Instagram, writing, “Not sure what you think you’re gaining by spreading false information. Check yourself.”