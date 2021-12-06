Click to share this via email

Colin Farrell will take on the mantel of The Penguin for a little longer.

According to Variety, the actor will star in the upcoming HBO Max “The Batman” spin-off series.

The show will follow The Penguin’s rise to power and descent into villainy in Gotham City.

Lauren LeFranc will write the script for the series with Farrell, “Batman” director Matt Reeves, and producer Dylan Clark executive producing.

Farrell portrays Oswald Cobblepot, The Penguin, in the upcoming “The Batman” film starring Robert Pattinson.

DC has other spin-off TV series in the pipeline as well with “The Suicide Squad” spin-off “Peacemaker” starring John Cena as his character from the movie, as well as a Gotham City Police Department spin-off. A “Green Lantern” series and a “Justice League Dark” series are also reportedly in the works.

“The Batman” will hit theatres on March 4, 2022.