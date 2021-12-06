After decades of being one of the biggest stars on the silver screen, Sylvester Stallone is making the leap to television.

The “Rocky” star has signed on for the leading role in “Kansas City”, a new mob drama for Paramount+ from “Yellowstone” creator Tyler Sheridan and Terence Winter, the writer and producer behind HBO’s acclaimed “Boardwalk Empire”.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, this will mark Stallone’s first-ever role as a series regular in his five-decade career.

According to THR, the series is built around a New York mobster named Sal, played by Stallone, “who’s forced to relocate to present-day Kansas City, Missouri, and is faced with the task of re-establishing his Italian Mafia family in the Midwestern city. Sal encounters several surprising and unconventional characters as he forges a path to power.”

Winter will serve as the series’ showrunner, while Stallone will do double duty as star and exec producer.