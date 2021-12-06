Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in Marvel Studios' SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding yet again, with Variety reporting that Marvel Studios has greenlit a sequel to “Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings”.

The first film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, will be back for the sequel, which is part of an “exclusive multi-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective” that will see Cretton developing new television projects for Marvel on Disney+ and Hulu’s Onyx Collective.

Not only did the film make history as Marvel’s first superhero film to feature an Asian lead (“Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu) and a predominantly Asian cast, it also raked in an impressive $431.9 million at the box office.

Liu took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in a statement.

“Working on ‘Shang-Chi’ with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective,” added Cretton. “I can’t wait to explore new stories & build new worlds with this community.”