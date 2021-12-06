Shannen Doherty paid a virtual visit to Monday’s edition of “The Talk”, where she celebrated receiving a Critics Choice Awards nomination for her Lifetime movie “List of a Lifetime”.

“I’m really, really, really proud of this movie. It was a labour of love,” said Doherty — who went public about being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 — of the film, in which Kelly Hu plays a woman whose breast cancer diagnosis sets her on a journey to find the daughter she gave up for adoption.

“It was such an amazing, wonderful group of women who got together and told this story,” added Doherty. “I’m not the one who had the cancer in the movie. Kelly Hu who is the one with breast cancer [in the film and] just did a beautiful job. And it was such, I think wonderful way of telling what it’s like to have breast cancer.”

READ MORE: Shannen Doherty Posts Personal Photos From Cancer Battle To Promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month

According to Doherty, she just found out about the nomination that morning. “We’re already on text messages with each other planning what we are going to wear if we go to the award show,” she revealed. “I’m blown away and I’m just incredibly proud.”

If Doherty does wind up winning, she already knows where the statue will be displayed. “It would go to my mom’s house honestly. I’d probably give it to my mom. She’d love it.”

During her interview, Doherty also opened up about the long-in-the-works sequel to “Mallrats”, which director Kevin Smith has been developing for some time.

“I am 100-per-cent on board. Who wouldn’t be on board?” she said of participating in a sequel.

READ MORE: Kevin Smith Confirms Entire ‘Mallrats’ Cast Will Return For 25-Years-Later Sequel

“I loved ‘Mallrats.’ I thought it was great and I loved working with Kevin. He has sent me a couple of different versions and each one I’m like, they’re funny, they’re all funny. Let’s just go do it,” she added. “So, I think we all just really need to harass Kevin.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.