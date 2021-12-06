The fashion of the ’90s isn’t the only thing that’s back. Thanks to Vogue and Bad Bunny, “Macarena,” the most popular party track of the late ’90s and early aughts is getting a modern twist.

In Vogue’s latest spring 2022 collections video, the song makes a comeback, alongside the “Yo Perreo Sola” rapper and a crew of today’s top models, including, Imaan Hammam, Paloma Elsesser, Iris Law and more, sporting the biggest Y2K-era trends.

Hammam is seen wearing a metallic skirt and glittering halter top from Versace. Elsesser shakes her hips in a cut-out lime green Coperni top and a pleated Collina Strada tennis skirt. Oyinda rocks a denim off-the-shoulder dress with a butterfly belt by Blumarine, and Sherry Shi sings along to the song in a glitzy top and baggy pants by Stella McCartney, complete with a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones. Bad Bunny has a fashion moment of his own too, strutting his stuff in a shiny lime green Bottega Veneta jacket and pants, and his own signature shades courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

With the help of the track’s two original singers, Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruiz Perdigones of the group Los Del Rio, the models show off their best Macarena moves while they, and Bad Bunny, lip sync along to the iconic song.

The video is part of the fashion magazine’s Macarena challenge, and the dance is something the video’s director, Bardia Zeinali, believes could easily live on TikTok.

“I feel like the Macarena ties more culturally to the TikTok dance trend phenomenon,” Zeinali told Vogue. “The video has a lot of grids and a slot machine effect that is vertical.”

For more on Bad Bunny, check out the video below.

