Jane Seymour is revisiting her days as “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 6, the actress shared some photos of herself with former co-stars Joe Lando, William Shockley and Jason Adams.

“Even after all these years they still carry me!” she wrote, referencing one of the pics in which the three men are lifting her off the ground.

“😄 My heart is full after spending time with these incredible humans. ❤️ @williamshockley, Jason Adams, and I got together to get an early start on celebrating Joe’s big birthday! 🥳 60’s just around the corner! ” she continued, adding the hashtag #bringbackdrquinn

The day before the “Dr. Quinn” reunion, Seymour and Lando were on hand at special event at Maibu’s Paramount Ranch, where the series was shot.

As Seymour explained in a video she shared on Instagram, she and Lando were there on behalf of a fundraising effort to fix up the ranch, which had fallen into disrepair in recent years after being the home of “Dr. Quinn” and numerous other TV and movie westerns that were filmed there.