Brooke Shields’ early career as an actress and model was mired in controversy over not-unfounded claims that she was over-sexualized as a child, having played a child sex worker in the film “Pretty Baby” when she was just 12, and then appearing in an ad campaign for Calvin Klein jeans in which told the camera, “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

While Shields has since contended that was one of several lines she was asked to read, insisting she was too naive to understand the double entendre, to quell the backlash shes did several interviews, including one with Barbara Walters.

As People recalled, Walters asked Shields — then 15 — “a series of intimate and invasive questions about her sexual history.”

READ MORE: Brooke Shields Looks Back At Infamous 1980s Calvin Klein Ad

Shields opened up about that interview in a new interview with Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, with Shepard describing the interview with Walters as “maddening.”

Shields agreed. “It’s practically criminal,” she said. “It’s not journalism.”

Shields looked back on that ad during a recent interview with Vogue, admitting that at the time she didn’t quite understand the backlash she faced.

“It just struck me as so ridiculous, the whole thing,” Shields said. “I was naive, I didn’t think anything of it. I didn’t think it had to do with underwear, I didn’t think it was sexual in nature.”