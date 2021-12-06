Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly showed off more of themselves than usual during their takeover of Calvin Klein’s Instagram Live on Monday, Dec. 6.

In video captured and shared on Twitter, the duo prove that they’re wearing the fashion brand’s popular underwear by dropping their pants to display their white boxer briefs.

In one video, Davidson drops his pants and explains he needs to “stuff a banana” in his Calvins to achieve the effect he’s going for, before reclining on the sofa in a “casual” pose.

not quite the campaign i was expecting but he look good! pic.twitter.com/sjcpxzBoK3 — pete davidson is cute (@PDGEMS) December 7, 2021

Then it was Kelly’s turn, joining Davidson by sliding down his sweatpants as the two attempt some adorable poses, such as when Davidson puts his finger to his mouth and says, “Ooh, I didn’t know I was in my underwear.”

Kelly, however, needed some props to assist his posing, pouring a bowl of popcorn over himself like cascading snowflakes while Davidson tries to catch them in his mouth.

“Do you want some pants popcorn?” jokes Davidson as he plucks popcorn out of his jeans before pulling them back on.

What did I just watch? pic.twitter.com/iKcgokbgoR — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) December 7, 2021

The pals also appeared in some Instagram posts shared by the official Calvin Klein account.