Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Blake Shelton is a huge fan of his “The Voice” team member Paris Winningham.

Winningham, who is on Team Blake alongside Wendy Moten and Lana Scott, belted out an epic version of Teddy Pendergrass’ sexy track “Close the Door”.

Paris Winningham on “The Voice”. Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC — Trae Patton/NBC

Shelton gushed after the performance, “I mean, I’m married to Gwen Stefani. But you made me feel something.

“Hey, I mean, that my heart was pounding, Paris. I said it! My heart was pounding for Paris, all right?” he added, according to Yahoo!

“Blake has said too much!” host Carson Daly quipped, while coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend tried to understand what was going on.

Viewers loved the whole exchange:

NOT BLAKE “feeling something” for Paris 😭💀😭#thevoice — No (@DerekXSupremacy) December 7, 2021

i cant believe blake gets to have wendy AND paris on his team like holy shit if i was any of the other coaches i would just quit #TheVoice — sam ! (@wearepleasing) December 7, 2021

pls tell me someone got that entire clip of blake talking about paris #thevoice — jackie (@lol92jackie) December 7, 2021

Blake may divorce Gwen for Paris 😂😂 I ship it #TheVoice — Ana 🌸💞💐 (@photolover82) December 7, 2021

“The Voice” season 21’s top eight performed on Monday for a chance to make it through to the next round. Five contestants will move on to the grand finale, with three being eliminated.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Calls Kelly Clarkson The ‘Second Worst’ Coach On ‘The Voice’ Ever

Team Ariana’s Jim & Sasha Allen belted out “Mrs. Robinson”, while Team John’s Jershika Maple sang “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”.

Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia covered “Someone You Loved”, while Team John’s Joshua Vacanti sang along to “Ashes”.

READ MORE: ‘The Voice’: Jershika Maple Tears Up After Delivering Epic Performance On Emotional Episode

Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom performed “River”, with Team Blake’s other contestants Lana Scott and Wendy Moten singing “Something in the Water”/“Amazing Grace” and “You’re All I Need to Get By”, respectively.

Find out who makes it through during Tuesday’s live results show.