Jennifer Lawrence stars alongside some huge actors in her new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” but that doesn’t mean she enjoyed every minute of production.

The actress chatted to Stephen Colbert on Monday’s “Late Show”, where she revealed filming one scene in the movie in a car with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet was less than ideal.

“It was the most annoying day in my life,” Lawrence insisted. “They drove me crazy that day.”

“I don’t know what it was,” Lawrence went on. “Timothée was just excited to be out of the house. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah’”

The Oscar-winning star continued, “I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was hell.”

In the eagerly anticipated movie, two low-level astronomers go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. It is Lawrence’s first since she announced she was taking a break from acting in 2018.

She’s since married Cooke Maroney and the pair are expecting their first child.

Colbert questioned of her break: “What did you do? Did you have fun? What did you do for the last three years?”

Lawrence joked, “I just had a ton of sex,” as Colbert laughed: “Good for you. Good for you.”

The “Hunger Games” favourite went on, “I’m joking. Um, I cooked a little. The pandemic happened and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot.”

As the host asked what her backup plan would be if she weren’t an actress, Lawrence replied: “I think I would be a really good housekeeper. No, I really do. I make a mess, but I’m really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess.”

