There’s a time and place for a fart machine, but not in Jonah Hill’s world.

On Monday night, the “Don’t Look Up” star appeared on “The Tonight Show” and told host Jimmy Fallon all about his love for his digital fart machine.

READ MORE: Jonah Hill To Star As Jerry Garcia In New Martin Scorsese-Directed Grateful Dead Biopic

Hill explained that he brought the sound effect machine with him on the film’s press tour after Julia Louis-Dreyfus bought him one as a wrap gift on a previous film.

“We did this big fancy press conference and I did the fart machine when someone was talking about climate change,” the actor said. “My cast mates did not find it funny. Meryl Streep, being the OG Legend that she is, did find it funny, which is why I ride with her any time, day or night.”

READ MORE: Jonah Hill ‘Will Never Stop’ Surfing Just Because People Say He Should

“Don’t Look Up” director Adam McKay eventually had to pull Hill aside and let him know that Netflix had specifically asked multiple times that he stop using the fart machine on the press tour.

“So I just want to say officially, I love you Netflix, I love working with you, I am a huge fan, I watch your streamer,” Hill said, waving his fart machine in the air. “But no corporate entity will ever silence my digital farts, motherf**ker.”