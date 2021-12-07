Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande, and Megan Thee Stallion just released the perfect Christmas song for a COVID world.

The trio have teamed up to encourage people to get the booster this holiday season, dropping a music video for “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)”, filled with masks, festive cheer, and plenty of tissues.

They croon, “It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house / We covered our nose and covered our mouth / But it’s Christmas time / We’ll be in line for a booster.”

Megan then raps in her verse, “This Christmas I’ma make it count / No more quarantine on the couch / This year hang that mistletoe / I’ma kiss everybody that I know.”

This is the best present I’m going to receive all year!! Thank you to my besties @arianagrande and @theestallion. Check out #ItWasAMaskedChristmas https://t.co/2g7oR5l4Tu — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 7, 2021

Grande and Fallon have seen a lot of one another recently, with her appearing on his new game show “That’s My Jam” last month alongside fellow “The Voice” coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson.

She also told Fallon about starring in “Don’t Look Up” and being a “stage mother” to her “Voice” contestants during her time on “The Tonight Show”.