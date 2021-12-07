Click to share this via email

Sometimes even a pro like Lil Nas X misses a step.

On Monday, the “Industry Baby” rapper shared a clip of himself taking a fall onstage at Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Nas wrote, “swipe to see me being the king of bussin my a** on stage.”

In the second slide, the rapper is doing some backwards dance moves when he trips, loses balance, and falls to the floor. He then tries to play it off like nothing.

Fans in the comments had a good laugh over the moment, including Avril Lavigne, who wrote, “So good.”

Chloe Bailey added, “still look good af.”

NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

Nas is no stranger to mishaps onstage, famously splitting his pants while performing on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.