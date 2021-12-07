Bringing back classic TV has never been this much fun.

On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host spoke remotely with the all-star cast of the new upcoming “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” TV special recreating “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes”.

Jennifer Aniston, Ann Dowd, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, Jon Stewart, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, and Damon Wayans all appeared for the interview.

“Jimmy, as you can see, I’m having a blast,” Hart said. “I mean, listen, listen, this entire thing, we are so in sync, so pumped up. It’s loud. Anything can happen. It’s about being prepared, just being one. So when I tell you, Jimmy, we are so locked and loaded in this thing, buddy. And I see you, I see you, so I know you see me.”

Aniston talked about attending an actual “Facts Of Life” taping during its original run.

“It was 19 — well, it was — I can’t remember the year. But it was the episode that George Clooney was in,” she said.

Clooney appeared in 17 episodes between 1985 and 1987, playing handyman George Burnett. Aniston joked that Clooney’s career “kind of petered out” after that.

The former “Friends” star also talked about how she and Hahn have been cracking each other up the whole time working together.

“I laugh at Kathryn every time. We can’t make eye contact right now,” she said, to which Hahn joked, “I thought we were doing ‘Golden Girls’, so I’m in a whole other show.”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience” airs tonight, Dec. 7.