Tom Hiddleston made a surprise guest appearance in a U.K. stage play on Monday night.

The actor thrilled fans as he became the latest guest star to feature in Birmingham Rep’s revival of “The Play What I Wrote”.

A different mystery actor has been making an appearance in the show each night, with Joanna Lumley, Daniel Radcliffe, Kylie Minogue, and Sir Ian McKellen among those featured, ITV reported.

Tom Hiddleston guest stars in the Birmingham Rep’s revival of “The Play What I Wrote” at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre on December 6, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Dennis Herdman, Tom Hiddleston and Thom Tuck perform in the Birmingham Rep’s revival of “The Play What I Wrote” at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre. Credit: Getty — David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The star donned dresses, wigs, and tights for the show, and looked like he was having a blast with his fellow performers.

“Thor” director Kenneth Branagh, who worked with Hiddleston in the hit Marvel flick, is the man behind the original West End production of “The Play What I Wrote”.

Hiddleston told ITV of being in Birmingham and at the Rep, “This is a legendary, iconic theatre and I grew up knowing about it — some of my favourite actors started their careers here!”

He went on, “It’s essentially making a fool out of myself and making a fool out of acting.

“It was strangely really difficult to learn because when you’re learning stuff you want to make it make sense, but then you realize these lines aren’t meant to make sense, but it has been a joy from start to finish.”