Dorinda Medley means business when it comes to her dating life.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star gave Jeff Lewis all the juicy deets on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy about a new guy she’s seeing and also revealed what it’s like to date her.

The radio host asked, “Now you had mentioned that…you are dating someone new but it’s only four dates…and you have not slept with him. He hasn’t even seen your v***** yet?”

“No v*****”, Medley said.

Lewis followed up, “Well how many dates are you gonna make him wait?”

“I start with the ankle and we’re kind of maybe at the mid thigh. I don’t know. That’s only if I wear a dress”, the 56-year-old TV star explained. “I don’t know about him yet. I’ve gotta get to know the person. I gotta get some foundation laid. Why am I gonna waste my time.”

That’s when Lewis declared revealed she treats “this whole dating thing” like a “business.”

“First of all, I gotta get his medical records because 61 [referring to his age]. I mean I can’t be running around with an STD at this point in the game. I’m gonna be a grandmother soon. That’s not a good look.”

Lewis found out more about Medley’s very interesting dating life.

Her new beau has taken her to “very nice” places so far, to which she admitted, “I kind of set the tone on that too. I told him, ‘I don’t leave my house to go out to crappy places.'”

She continued, “I like to dress up, okay? So this girl’s gotta be shown off in a restaurant that is worthy of my dress cuz you know I love my fashion.”

The rule is simple- treat her nice and take her on fancy dates.

“I want a good solid drink and a nice delicious dinner,” Medley added.

Oh, and make sure she doesn’t drink too much. Her cut-off is three drinks, otherwise she will begin to slur.