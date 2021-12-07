Meryl Streep is not a goat, but she’s The GOAT.

Appearing Monday night on “The Tonight Show”, Jonah Hill talked to host Jimmy Fallon about getting to work with Streep on the new film “Don’t Look Up”.

“Meryl Streep’s actually cool,” Hill said. “And she’s the best actor. In fact—so we’ve been doing press for this movie, and in the interviews for the past couple days, I keep saying, ‘Oh, and you know, getting to work with Meryl, she’s the GOAT.’ And Meryl, to me, she is the GOAT. She’s the greatest of all time.”

But apparently the compliment went right over Streep’s head.

Hill shared, “And then, today, we’re doing a press conference and she’s like, ‘You know, and Jonah is so comfortable with me, he’s been calling me a goat all week.'”

Thankfully, the actor had another co-star there to help him explain GOAT to the acting legend.

“And Jennifer Lawrence explained [it] to her, ‘cause she was telling Jennifer about this,” he said. “And she’s so cool, she wasn’t even offended by it! She was just like, ‘I guess, he just loves me and is calling me a goat.’ And Jennifer’s like, ‘No, Meryl, it stands for Greatest Of All Time.’

“So, she was like, ‘Hey, thanks for calling me the GOAT. I thought you were calling me a goat this whole time.'”

Hill added, “Shout-out to the GOAT! Meryl Streep!”