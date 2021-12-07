Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ariana Grande gave her team members Jim and Sasha Allen a helping hand on Monday’s “The Voice”.

The duo belted out Simon & Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson”, with Grande handing Sasha a guitar mid-performance so he could join in with his dad.

Jim and Sasha Allen on “The Voice”. Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

The latest episode saw this season’s top eight do all they could to make it through to the grand finale.

Jim and Sasha also sang Hootie & The Blowfish’s “Hold My Hand” with Team Blake’s Lana Scott.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Calls Kelly Clarkson The ‘Second Worst’ Coach On ‘The Voice’ Ever

Eight will be whittled down to five contestants on Tuesday’s live results show.

Team Blake’s Paris Winningham was among those impressing his coach Shelton during the show after belting out Teddy Pendergrass’s sexy track “Close the Door”.

Shelton gushed after the performance, “I mean, I’m married to Gwen Stefani. But you made me feel something.

“Hey, I mean, that my heart was pounding, Paris. I said it! My heart was pounding for Paris, all right?” he added, according to Yahoo!