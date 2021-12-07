Click to share this via email

“This Is Us” is coming to an end and Sterling K. Brown isn’t ready for it.

The actor, who plays Randall Pearson in the much-loved show, chatted to Kelly Clarkson on her talk show and was asked about the sixth and final season premiering in January.

He said of whether it’s bittersweet, “That’s exactly what it is. I love the show, it’s been the best six-year ride of my life.

“Professionally it’s been absolutely amazing, beautiful people… I’m looking at my Black Pearson family over here [on screen]. I’ve gotten a chance to see these three little girls grow up over time.

“Every time I’m on stage with them [I’m like], ‘I’m going to miss them.’

“I see their parents backstage and I’m like, ‘I love your daughters.'”

Brown warned, “Once we start to get to the last two or three episodes, there will be something that happens that I won’t be able to stop from happening, because I know I’m actually saying goodbye.

“Right now I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re having a great time… blah, blah, blah!’

“When it gets to the end, there will be no acting, it’ll be ugly [crying].”

Brown stars in “This Is Us” alongside a star-studded cast including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson.