With the multiverse opening up, Tom Holland is looking back on past Spider-Men.

In an interview on “Jake’s Takes”, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star was joined by castmates Zendaya and Jacob Batalon and was asked about his favourite scenes from earlier Spider-Man movies.

“Tobey [Maguire]’s movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin [from 2002’s ‘Spider-Man’],” he said. “I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get.”

When it comes to Garfield’s movies, Holland loves the scene from 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” in which Peter Parker skateboards.

“I know that’s kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence,” Holland explained. “I thought it was really fun. I thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker’s life was really interesting and really fun.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is out Dec. 17.