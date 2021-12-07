Michael Bublé bumped into street journalist Adam Glyn in New York City. The two reconnected on the city sidewalk for a quick chat and duet performance.

Glyn complimented the Canadian star, saying he sees celebs every day but it’s “refreshing when [he] sees someone who’s a good person and a good guy and that’s [Bublé].”

Bublé joked about being a “mega-star,” noting that’s why he can talk to Glyn so casually on the streets like the two did.

In the light-hearted interview, Bublé confessed his special green room requirements: “Black towel, bottle of water, hockey puck.” The local hockey puck that is. “I collect them…I’ve got cities all over the world. Places you wouldn’t even think hockey existed,” the singer told Glyn.

Nice guy Bublé also confessed that bathroom problems are the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to him during a show.

“I was in Brazil and I said to my poor musical director, ‘Dude, I gotta go now,’ and he said like, ‘What do you mean?’ and, long story short, I went but all I could hear was them playing ‘The Girl From Ipanema’ over and over again, and when I came back out on stage it was just ‘Dun dun dun dun’ that was me,” Bublé recalled. “I mean, you gotta pee, you gotta pee.”

When it comes to karaoke, the “Christmas In The City” showstopper said his go-to song is Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man”. He also said he’d love to perform with “good boy and good dude” Ed Sheeran, since he’s a big fan and hasn’t worked with him.

Bublé paused and looked at Glyn, suggesting that they sing a duet. Glyn got in front of the camera to join Bublé for a lovely street performance of Camila Cabello’s “Señorita,” complete with finger snapping.

“We just need to work on it but once we do, you and I, it’s a tour, man,” Bublé joked.