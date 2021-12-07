Neil Young says it will be a while before he’s comfortable touring again.

The artist spoke to Rolling Stone about his new album Barn, the presidential election, and performing during a pandemic.

Concerts are being scheduled again, with vaccine passports and negative COVID-19 tests required at the door. But Young isn’t sure when he will take to the road once more.

“I don’t know. I’m not ready. I haven’t seen anything that makes me feel like going on,” he explained. “If you’ve got people being tested at the door and you have to have vaccination proof to enter the building and new viruses are coming up… What are we talking about? Why don’t we just stop trying to do all this s**t and just let it go until we get it straight and get it under control? It’s not under control.”

The artist theorized it’s a cultural issue and that people are trying to rush back to normalcy too quickly.

“We’re so used to getting everything we want when we want it. It’s a service and please industry and a way of life,” Young said. “In my opinion, we have to step back and try to unite and do something together as a race of people. All of us, the human race. We just need to get together.”

At this time, the 76-year-old singer just can’t see himself going out to perform.

“So going out and playing… I can’t imagine a shot of myself on TV or something grooving away with the band and a big crowd and everything, that’s all wrong. It’s not the right time for it. We don’t know where we are or what we’re doing. A lot of people can go home and get their kids sick. It’s just not right yet.”

Young later discussed his first time voting in the 2020 presidential election as an American citizen.

“It was great to vote for Joe Biden because he’s somebody you can respect as a human being [who’s] good for the country… So I enjoyed being able to vote for him.”

But not everyone was so happy with his decision.

“Strangely enough, I was driving down the road the other day in my bus, some town. And we pulled over and a little black car came out in front of us,” he recalled. “And it had ‘F**k Biden and f**k all you people who voted for him!’ written on it on the back window. Such a terrible vibe.”

The singer re-emphasized his belief in humanity coming together.

“The idea is to try to respect other people’s opinions, I think. And even if you don’t agree with them, they’re Americans… That’s not positive. Nothing good could come out of that.”

Barn is set for release on Dec. 10.

A short film of the same name directed by Young’s wife Daryl Hannah will be released separately.