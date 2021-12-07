Click to share this via email

Sharon Gless is speaking about the time she questioned her sexuality.

The actress, who played Cagney on “Cagney & Lacey”, explains how she previously hit on Rosie O’Donnell in 2005 when O’Donnell guest-starred on “Queer as Folk”.

Gless writes about the encounter in her new memoir Apparently There Were Complaints, the New York Post reports.

She recalls starring in a kissing scene with O’Donnell, with the comedian sending Gless a bouquet of red roses afterwards with a note that said: “You’re a good kisser.”

“I was flattered,” Gless shares. “It was the first time I’d heard that from a woman. But, then again, it was the first time I’d ever kissed a woman.”

Gless recalls a time when she was having dinner with O’Donnell when she said to her: “Ro, I love you so much. I mean, do you feel… do you think?”

She says: “I didn’t even know what I was expecting. I was obviously confused. Rosie was not.”

O’Donnell responded, “Oh, Glessy, no. Never. You are so straight.”

Gless and O’Donnell were both married at the time. Gless tied the knot with Barney Rosenzweig in 1991 and O’Donnell was with Kelli Carpenter.

Gless writes: “I was disappointed and very relieved.”

She says, addressing those who thought she might have been gay all along, “Well, I gave it my best f**king shot with the number 1 lesbian on the planet.

“And she turned me down flat.”