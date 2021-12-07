Sharon Gless is speaking about the time she questioned her sexuality.
The actress, who played Cagney on “Cagney & Lacey”, explains how she previously hit on Rosie O’Donnell in 2005 when O’Donnell guest-starred on “Queer as Folk”.
Gless writes about the encounter in her new memoir Apparently There Were Complaints, the New York Post reports.
She recalls starring in a kissing scene with O’Donnell, with the comedian sending Gless a bouquet of red roses afterwards with a note that said: “You’re a good kisser.”
READ MORE: ‘Queer As Folk’ Reboot Is Coming To Peacock
“I was flattered,” Gless shares. “It was the first time I’d heard that from a woman. But, then again, it was the first time I’d ever kissed a woman.”
Gless recalls a time when she was having dinner with O’Donnell when she said to her: “Ro, I love you so much. I mean, do you feel… do you think?”
She says: “I didn’t even know what I was expecting. I was obviously confused. Rosie was not.”
O’Donnell responded, “Oh, Glessy, no. Never. You are so straight.”
READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell Shares Rare Photos Of 21-Year-Old Son Blake
Gless and O’Donnell were both married at the time. Gless tied the knot with Barney Rosenzweig in 1991 and O’Donnell was with Kelli Carpenter.
Gless writes: “I was disappointed and very relieved.”
She says, addressing those who thought she might have been gay all along, “Well, I gave it my best f**king shot with the number 1 lesbian on the planet.
“And she turned me down flat.”