It’s been another huge year in the world of movies and TV.

IMDb just announced their Top 10 flicks and Top 10 TV shows of 2021, with “Dune” sitting on the top spot of the movies list, while “WandaVision” was No. 1 in TV.

“The Suicide Squad”, “Eternals”, “Mortal Kombat” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” rounded out the top five in the movies list.

“Loki”, “Squid Game”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Bridgerton” all made the top five in the TV list.

IMDb’s Top 10 Movies of 2021 are as follows:

1. “Dune”

2. “The Suicide Squad”

3. “Eternals”

4. “Mortal Kombat”

5. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”

6. “Godzilla vs. Kong”

7. “Black Widow”

8. “Army of the Dead”

9. “Cruella”

10. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

IMDb’s Top 10 TV Shows of 2021 are as follows:

1. “WandaVision”

2. “Loki”

3. “Squid Game”

4. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

5. “Bridgerton”

6. “The Walking Dead”

7. “Mare of Easttown”

8. “Shadow and Bone”

9. “Cobra Kai”

10. “Lucifer”

A press release confirms, “IMDb determines its list of the most popular movies and TV shows by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

“This exclusive and definitive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year.”

“Entertainment fans rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch, and these 10 movies and TV shows were the most popular with our users in a notable year for entertainment,” said Brian Carver, head of data licensing for IMDb.

“Our database of hundreds of millions of items proved to be a resource for fans and professionals wanting to learn more about the stars and creators of these and other breakthrough movies and TV shows on IMDb and IMDbPro, as well as the third-party companies that leverage our data-licensing business to enhance their own services.”

“We see a thematic trend in this year’s top movies on IMDb and IMDbPro, with stories centred around survivors in extraordinary circumstances breaking through, including Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’, James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’, and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and ‘Army of the Dead’,” said Keith Simanton, managing editor for IMDbPro.

“The Marvel Cinematic Universe, always popular with IMDb users, lands three spots on our list of the most popular TV and streaming series with ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’, and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

“We loved seeing IMDb and IMDbPro users discover new shows like ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Shadow and Bone’, and ‘Squid Game’ this year, reminding us that when it comes to entertainment, fans are always looking for creativity and originality in storytelling.”