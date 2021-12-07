A “Home Alone” cast reunion is a Christmas wish come true.

“Instead of presents this year, [Devin Ratray] just want[s] [his] family back” and it looks like the actor, who plays “Home Alone”‘s Kevin McCallister’s (Macaulay Culkin) mean, big brother Buzz will get just that.

READ MORE: Burglars Are No Match For A New Generation In ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Trailer

The “Home Alone” alum announced today that the cast from the beloved 1990 Christmas classic is planning a virtual reunion, 31 years after the original film.

“They have been planning a reunion online and I just recently, as in a couple of days ago, got on their messenger chat thread,” Ratray told People. “And I have been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen and Diana [Rein] and Terrie [Snell] and Angela Goethals and Hillary Wolf. The family is moving on their own accord to get together, so who knows what’s going to happen in the future.”

The 44-year-old former child star informed the mag that Macaulay, his younger on-screen brother Fuller (Kieran Culkin), and mother Kate (Catherine O’Hara) will not be participating in the reunion.

“Macaulay is so much more open and relaxed and, I should say, more of a public figure,” the “Hustlers” actor mentioned of his fictional brother.

READ MORE: ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Rent For One Night Only, With Booby Traps And More

“He has been reclusive as anyone would be, in his situation, and I’m glad that he is more of a public figure now and open,” Ratray added.

The actor is also pleased with Culkin’s work on “Succession,” mentioning his “very consistent and respectful career” and that “he has always been a real actor.”

As for his on-screen mother, Ratray called the “Schitt’s Creek” star “one of the nicest, sweetest, kindness people.”

“[Catherine] taught me how to be off-camera for somebody else’s close-up,” the “Supernatural” alum explained.

“She was so generous. To her, we weren’t children – we were actors. She was there for us every take, giving everything that she would do for her own close-ups.”

READ MORE: Chance The Rapper Reveals ‘Home Alone’ Reboot Idea On ‘Tonight Show’

Ratray is thrilled to be involved in a film that “has become legacy and has affected families now for more than one generation.”

“Parents are showing children, children are showing grandchildren something that I was a part of,’ the actor raved.

READ MORE: Chance The Rapper Reveals ‘Home Alone’ Reboot Idea On ‘Tonight Show’

“I don’t know what life has been like without ‘Home Alone,’ since I just turned 13. I’ve come to realize that this movie, it’s bigger than me. It’s bigger than any actor’s ego. It has become part of indelible imprints in family – in their consciousness.”

Ratray reprised his role as Officer Buzz McCallister in Dan Mazer’s appallingly-reviewed six-quel “Home Sweet Home Alone”, now streaming on Disney+.