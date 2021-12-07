Chrissy Teigen is roasting her husband for backing out on their deal.

The model appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Dec. 7 and revealed her new tattoo was actually supposed to be part of a matching set with John Legend.

“[Our daughter] Luna was drawing on us one night, and she was like ‘I love this. This is the best butterfly I’ve ever drawn’ and I was like ‘I agree,'” she recounted, “and she drew this beautiful floral bouquet on John’s arm and he was like ‘I’ll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours.'”

Teigen felt the deal was a little one-sided as she joked the bouquet was better drawn, but agreed to it to “support the arts.”

However, someone didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.

“I went and got mine done, but he never got his done!” she revealed, showing the butterfly on her arm.

Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Despite the betrayal from her husband, the mother of two was happy with her ink.

Looking out and addressing her daughter, she said, “I love it, Luna. So much.”

The cookbook author also joined DeGeneres later in the show to give out day 10 of the host’s 12 days of gifts to the audience.

Audience members walked away with a full set of skincare products, a toaster oven, a vacuum cleaner, fashion dolls, and more.