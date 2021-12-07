Chris Cuomo is facing even more trouble.

On Tuesday, publisher HarperCollins announced the former CNN anchor’s upcoming book Deep Denial, which had been slated for a fall 2022 release, is being pulled, ET can confirm.

READ MORE: Chris Cuomo Terminated From CNN Amid Investigation Into Involvement With Brother Andrew Cuomo’s Defence Against Harassment Allegations

The book, described as “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality,” was set to be published through the William Morrow imprint Custom House.

“Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book,” a William Morrow spokesperson told ET.

READ MORE: Chris Cuomo Exits SiriusXM Radio Show Following ‘Extraordinarily Difficult’ Week After CNN Firing

The cancellation of the book release, as first reported by NBC and The Hollywood Reporter, comes after Cuomo was terminated by CNN for his involvement helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, to strategize in response to allegations of sexual harassment. Chris has also faced an allegation of harassment himself at a previous job.

On Monday, the news anchor also announced that he will be leaving his daily SiriusXM show.