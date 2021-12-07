Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Cardi B intervenes when a group of Black women have a problem getting into a nightclub in Miami.

Billboard reports the rapper dropped by E11EVEN nightclub in Miami for a scheduled appearance when she spotted some fans.

A video recording of the event posted to Instagram shows Cardi chatting with the fans who allege the nightclub is only allowing in white women and refusing entry to Black women.

READ MORE: Cardi B Is Living Her ‘Dream’ As The First-Ever ‘Playboy’ Creative Director In Residence

Upon hearing this, the artist stands up for the women, demanding to the security, “Y’all gonna let the Black women in here. Let the Black women in here… Security, let them in.”

Eventually a bouncer concedes they will allow the women in after Cardi B enters.

However, the poster of the video says the women were not allowed into the club after, despite Cardi’s attempts to advocate for them.

READ MORE: Cardi B Proclaims She ‘Can’t Cook’ While Learning How To Make Thanksgiving Dinner

E11EVEN has not released a statement concerning the event.