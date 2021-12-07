Karlie Kloss is opening up about what it’s been like since she married into the Kushner family, tying the knot with husband Joshua Kushner back in 2018.

Her husband’s family have been no stranger to controversy, give that her brother-in-law, Jared Kusher, is marred to Ivanka Trump, and served as ex-President Donald Trump’s adviser during his single term in office.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Kloss explains how she avoids any negativity associated with the Kushner name.

“I’ve learned to stay away from the comments section,” she said of going online.

“I just try and… speak out on things that I am authentically passionate about… I live my life and try to show my values through my actions,” she added.

During the interview, Kloss also discussed her mom friend group, which includes fellow models Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk.

“The mom group friendship thing — I was always like, Yeah, that’s cute but that’s not going to be me. [Now] I don’t make a move without asking my mom friends,” she said.