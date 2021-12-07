He’s known for hosting “Flip or Flop” on HGTV, but viewers got to see more of Tarek El Moussa than ever before in season 4 of “Selling Sunset”.

The real estate investor appeared on the hit show alongside new wife Heather Rae El Moussa, who sat down with ET Canada for a candid conversation.

“On his show it’s more hosting, he’s in charge he’s teaching people how to flip houses,” noted Heather. “On my show, it’s kind of a free for all. It’s reality, so the cameras are on and we’re just living our lives and whatever you say could be out there.”

The realtor, who wed Tarek back in October, continued, “I think people get to see more into our real relationship and get to see a different side of Tarek that they don’t get to see on HGTV.”

Heather also explained why she wanted to keep Tarek out of the drama surrounding co-star Christine Quinn.

“We obviously have our opinions about things and I’m like, ‘You don’t need to be involved with this,’ but he’s obviously going to support me a hundred percent no matter what,” she said.

Discussing the show’s incredible ratings, Heather added, “I need to stop and pinch myself, like the success that it’s brought – life goes too fast.”