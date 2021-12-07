Makeup maven and YouTube personality Jacyln Hill shared a new video on Tuesday, Dec. 7 that she titled “AM I QUITTING?”

“I really have gotten into a bad head space. I know the reason why is because I used to be very consistent about therapy. I completely stopped the second that COVID hit,” she told fans.

“I just stopped and I never picked it back up and that’s my bad. Now it’s been like almost two years,” she added, declaring that she is now committed to remaining “focused 100-per-cent on my mental health.”

To set things right, she explained, “I’m going to therapy a couple times a week now… I’m also currently building a gym in my home.”

She concluded by encouraging her fans to take extra good care of themselves during the holiday season, “and that’s not just about the way you’re eating,” she added, advising to provide nourishment for “mind, body and soul. It’s so easy to let yourself go during the holiday season in more ways than one, and then on January 1st, you feel like crap and then you have these unrealistic expectations, and we set these New Year’s resolutions that we don’t actually stick to because we haven’t set ourselves up for success,” she said.

“I would encourage you guys to check in with yourself throughout the holiday season, make healthy choices for your brain, for your mental health, for your body, and try to take care of yourself starting now,” she advised. “That way it’s not so brutal come January.”