Olivia Rodrigo is at the DMV for her drivers license for the second time.

The Sour singer played an acoustic set of her hit songs at the DMV for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

Rodrigo played tracks “Good 4 U”, “Traitor”, “Deja Vu” and obviously “Drivers License” with a backing band.

She played the acoustic guitar for several of her tracks as well, even adding a guitar solo to “Deja Vu”, according to Vulture. She switched to the keyboard for “Drivers License”.

All the songs come from her Grammy-nominated album Sour.

The singer is nominated for seven different awards for her work on the album, including Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

Sour topped the Billboard top 200 multiple times on release.

The 18-year-old is headed next for her first tour in 2022.

The tour will take her across multiple stops in North America, including two stops in Toronto, and across Europe.