Ant Anstead is celebrating the holidays with his family — and, by the looks of it, girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

On Monday, Dec. 6, Anstead took to Instagram to share some photos of son Hudson — whom he shares with ex Christina Haack — decorating the tree.

In the lead shot, Anstead can be seen hoisting his son up to place an ornament near the top of the tree.

Given that both Anstead and his son are in the photo, could it be that Zellweger is the one taking the photo?

According to reports, Anstead and Zellweger began dating after they met on the set of his Discovery+ series “Celebrity IOU Joyride” back in June.

After the two were spotted together on numerous occasions throughout the summer, Anstead made it Instagram official in September when he posted a selfie on Instagram.

He also shared a PDA-packed photo from their trip to New Orleans.