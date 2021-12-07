Click to share this via email

Ciara and her children Sienna and Future

Ciara is sharing her family love in new photos.

The musician posted two adorable selfies with her children to Instagram on Dec. 6.

She captioned the post: “Happy Monday ❤️”

The first photo featured Ciara snuggling up with 4-year-old daughter Sienna in blankets in bed sticking out their tongues, while the second photo showed the mother sharing a smile with 7-year-old son Future. Her 1-year-old son Win wasn’t pictured.

In both photos, the singer bared her face without any makeup to positive reception online, reports Hello!.

One fan commented “Bare face for the win 😍😍😍😍” while another wrote “It’s the skin for me😍😍😍”.

Ciara shares the three children with her husband Russell Wilson.