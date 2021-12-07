Ciara is sharing her family love in new photos.
The musician posted two adorable selfies with her children to Instagram on Dec. 6.
She captioned the post: “Happy Monday ❤️”
The first photo featured Ciara snuggling up with 4-year-old daughter Sienna in blankets in bed sticking out their tongues, while the second photo showed the mother sharing a smile with 7-year-old son Future. Her 1-year-old son Win wasn’t pictured.
In both photos, the singer bared her face without any makeup to positive reception online, reports Hello!.
One fan commented “Bare face for the win 😍😍😍😍” while another wrote “It’s the skin for me😍😍😍”.
Ciara shares the three children with her husband Russell Wilson.