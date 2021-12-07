There’s no one better at busting one’s chops than an older brother, and Chris Hemsworth is downright masterful at it.

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” star demonstrated that with some photos he shared with his 51.6 million Instagram followers, in which he and younger brother Liam clench hands while flexing their biceps.

Or is it his brother? According to Hemsworth’s joke caption, he’s actually posing for the photo with a young fan named “Leon.”

“Always great interacting with my fans,” Hemsworth quipped.

“Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self,” he added.

“Not in looks, but just a real go getter attitude. He insisted on the resemblance and I assured him no one else has this look. Was great to meet you Leon good luck in the future,” he added, tagging his bro to make sure his followers were in on the joke.