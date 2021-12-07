The stars are coming out to Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the 2021 edition of the People’s Choice Awards, hosted by “Saturday Night Star” Kenan Thompson.

Airing in more than 90 countries, the global, fan-driven award show celebrates the year’s best in movies, TV and music, all coming together for the pop culture party of the year.

This year’s event features 44 different categories as voted on by fans, including top movie, show, album and social star of 2021.

Ahead of the ceremony, fans can watch livestream coverage from the red carpet in the video above, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.