George Strait had a big milestone to celebrate during his concert in Las Vegas on Satuday, Dec. 4.

“So I was 19 years old,” Strait said told the audience at T-Mobile Arena.

“And I knew this girl, Norma. She was 17, really hot. So we fell in love,” he continued as the concert camera panned in on his wife sitting in the audience as the crowd applauded.

READ MORE: George Strait Pays Tribute To Police In New Music Video For ‘The Weight Of The Badge’

“We went to Mexico and eloped… 50 years ago today,” he added before dedicating his hit “I Cross My Heart” to his wife in honour of their 50th anniversary, with the audience singing along.

When the song concluded, he pointed to Norma in the audience and said, “Happy anniversary!”