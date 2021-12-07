Kyle Richards was a child star when she appeared in the 1978 horror classic “Halloween”, and reprised her role more than 40 years later in 20 years later in “Halloween Kills”.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum will be returning to the franchise one more time to play Lindsey Wallace one more time in the upcoming sequel “Halloween Ends”.

According to Variety, positive fan reaction to her role led producers to rewrite the script to include an “expanded storyline” for her character’s return.

“When my character didn’t die, I was like, ‘Uhh, hello!’” Richards joked during a conversation with Variety.

“The last movie, I saw Jamie [Lee Curtis] on the set, but we didn’t have stuff together. So I’m really hoping that there is more stuff together,” Richards added. “I can’t talk about any storylines, but all I can say is that we start filming in January, and I’m so excited to return with Jamie Lee Curtis and [director] David Gordon Green.”

“We are thrilled that Kyle will be reprising her role in ‘Halloween Ends,’” Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum told Variety.

“So excited & grateful to be teaming up again with @curtisleejamie @itsjasonblum @blumhouse #davidgordongreen for #halloweenends,” Richards wrote on Instagram.