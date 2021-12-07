Ryan Reynolds is pressing the pause button on his red-hot movie career, for a good reason.

Back in October, Reynolds issued an Instagram post to announce he’d wrapped production on “Spirited” with Will Ferrell, announcing he’d be taking a “sabbatical” for awhile.

In an interview with LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel, as reported by People, Reynolds confirmed he was taking a break.

“Well, I’ve done a lot of [acting]. The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” said Reynolds, who shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with wife Blake Lively.

“When I’m shooting a film, I’m oftentimes in Europe, I’m away, there are incredibly long hours, it’s a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time — not just because I’m performing but I’m also generally producing and writing on my movies as well,” he explained.

“They tend to chew and blow bubbles with every aspect of my life when I’m shooting a film,” he added. “So allowing myself to step away right away, it’s sort of the perfect time.”

As Reynolds said, he’s eager to “live life like a normal human” for awhile. “I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too.”

Now that the children are growing older, the challenges increase. “Now that they’re in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up. I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I’m really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort,” Reynolds said of his advertising agency. “It is a juggling act.”