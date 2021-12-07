“The Voice” season 21 is headed to the big finale!

Following the Top 8 performances on Monday night, Tuesday’s live show features the announcement of the Top 5 competitors, who will move on to next week’s live finals. The Top 5 includes the singers who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of the Instant Save, a wildcard vote between the remaining performers.

Blake Shelton‘s team had the advantage this coming into week, with three singers remaining, while Kelly Clarkson and John Legend have two apiece and Ariana Grande has one remaining team member — though it’s a father-son duo, Jim and Sasha Allen.

Check out all of the Top 5 performers below, and tune in next week to see new live performances and vote for your favorite on “The Voice” app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

Wendy Moten (Team Blake)

Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly)

Paris Winningham (Team Blake)

Hailey Mia

Jershika Maple

“The Voice” season 21 finale airs Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 14, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

