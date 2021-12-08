The “And Just Like That…” cast and crew are doing their best to keep any details surrounding the storyline top secret.

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the show, and Cynthia Nixon, who stars as Miranda Hobbes, chatted to Stephen Colbert about the upcoming “Sex and the City” revival on Tuesday’s “Late Show”. “SATC” ran from 1998 to 2004, with the first movie being released in 2008 and the second dropping in 2010.

The host asked the pair whether the rumours were true that they shot “fake scenes to throw people off the scent to try to stop people from knowing what the plot of the series is.”

“Yes, definitely!” Davis smiled, while Nixon insisted: “Absolutely not.”

Colbert told Davis, “I believe you,” as Nixon added, “It might be true.”

Davis went on, “We want the fans to enjoy the show. I think that’s the important part,” while Nixon said: “We don’t want them to read the cliff notes beforehand.”

Nixon continued of whether the fan attention was “distracting,” “I have to say, we started shooting in July, and the city was just coming out of the lockdown. So it was so amazing for us to be back playing these characters.

“But, also, I think it was exciting for people, and it was obviously very exciting for us to see people on the street watching us because it felt like New York coming back.”

The duo also got emotional as they paid tribute to the late Willie Garson, who passed away in September at age 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Garson played the much-loved character Stanford Blatch on the show.

“I mean, Willie was just a person who just lightened any situation that he was in and just would have you in stitches within, you know, a minute of coming into a conversation,” Nixon shared.

“Like, he was a person with incredible stories, like show business stories and stories about his own, you know, zany life and his family that he comes from and the family that he created. And he’s just a person who– I don’t know– just was always with the jokes.”

Davis said the actor was “full of joy and so incredibly brilliant and smart… even being sick, which we didn’t know about in the beginning, he still brought so much joy.”

Nixon added, “I think it’s fair to say we shot with him for a long time not knowing he was sick, and then things got bad enough that we were informed. So I think we’re also very grateful that we had a few days with him, knowing that he was sick and we could talk to him about it and he could talk to us about it. And that I think was a really important thing for all of us.”

Davis then said, tearing up: “But it’s hard. I wish he were here, you know.”

During the interview, the pair also looked back on their ’90s styles, as well as learning how close Colbert came to landing a part in the hit show.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.