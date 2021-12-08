Kim Kardashian thanked her ex Kanye West as she accepted the Fashion Icon honour at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards Tuesday.

The SKIMS creator donned a skintight black jumpsuit, black gloves, and a pair of huge sunglasses for the star-studded event.

Last year’s Fashion Icon gong winner, Tracee Ellis Ross, handed the star the award.

Kardashian gushed, “To be receiving this award from a fashion icon herself. I am so honoured. Thank you.

“I am so humbled to be here. I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist, so the fact that I’m winning a Fashion Icon award it’s like a ‘pinch me’ moment. I have those every single day that designers are willing to work with me. There was a time when they weren’t.”

The reality TV star then listed off several designers whom she couldn’t believe she gets to work with on a regular basis.

She also thanked West, from whom she filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage.

“To Kanye,” Kardashian shared, “for really introducing me to the fashion world.

“I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people, but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things [and] take a risk. I’m so humbled.”