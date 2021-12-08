Click to share this via email

Chloë Grace Moretz “showed [us] something good” on the “Tonight Show” segment in which celebs reveal their hidden talents.

The “Kick-Ass” star and “diehard Britney Spears fan” grabbed a mic and gave the best on-the-spot Britney impersonation, which usually needs some liquid encouragement.

“After a couple of tequilas I think the choreography comes out, a little bit of the impersonation,” the actress told Jimmy Fallon.

Moretz even busted out some of the music icons stage moves. With her sparkly silver pants and the silver mic it was simply perfection.

Check it out below: