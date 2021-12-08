Nicole Kidman is fine with just being an audience member on Broadway.

This week, the “Being the Ricardos” star appeared on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show and was asked about whether she’d ever want to do a stage musical.

“I don’t think my voice is strong enough. It’s not strong enough,” she said. “I mean, Broadway is like… And also I just would feel so insecure. I want to go and watch Broadway. I love going to see Broadway. I can’t wait to see Hugh Jackman. Music Man. Here we come. But no, I don’t feel strong enough or secure enough to sing on Broadway.”

Kidman has appeared in a movie musical before, receiving a Best Actress nod for her role in “Moulin Rouge”.

Also in the interview, Kidman revealed that she wants “Big Little Lies” to come back for another season.

“I think we’d all love to do a ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3, you know?”

Asked if another season of the HBO hit is being considered, Kidman admitted, “I don’t know… We all are very, very good friends and the idea of working together again. I mean, literally Laura [Dern] just texted me. And I was meant to see Reese [Witherspoon] and Laura last night, but I was working. But yeah, the idea of being together and that point in your life where you go, ‘Gosh, it’s nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around,’ let alone on a hit show like that. It’s not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it.”

Cohen also asked Kidman about her marriage to Keith Urban, stating that they’ve been together 15 years now.

“16, Andy!” Kidman corrected him. “Don’t take that year away from us.

“We don’t spend that much time apart, honestly. No, I don’t want to. And he doesn’t want to, and we have two kids, so we literally move heaven and earth to be together. And, yeah, 16 years in and I am still crazy about him.”

Talking about her role as Lucille Ball in the new film “Being the Ricardos”, about the classic sitcom “I Love Lucy”, Kidman revealed all the work that went into recreating the period.

“It was a huge amount of work where you’re studying every timing and the movement and the words. It’s like complicated dance choreography. And then layer in the sound and then layer in everything. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

She also revealed that previously, her most difficult role had been Satine in “Moulin Rouge”.

“It’s similar because it was things that I wasn’t used to doing: dancing and singing as Satine,” Kidman said. “With this physical comedy, and an iconic woman and two roles, not just one, really. And then rapid-fire dialogue. I mean, just things that were not things I’m used to doing.”