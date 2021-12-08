Real-life husband and wife of 25 years Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are starring together on screen for the first time in the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel “1883”.

The show follows “the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west to the last bastion of untamed America,” with Hill and McGraw talking to People about what it was like working together.

Hill says there’s one scene that sees the couple’s characters John and Margaret Dutton take a bath together, something the singer might be comfortable with in real life, but not so much on screen.

Hill shares, “It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I’m a very shy person in that type of situation. I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different. For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us.”

“We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we’re on set,” she goes on. “It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters not as husband and wife.”

McGraw gushes, “It’s been incredible to do scenes together and to watch her work.”

The country crooner jokes about one scene in particular in which he wasn’t expecting his other half to get so into it.

“We had this scene where she has to slap me. I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on!” he tells the mag. “When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit.”

Hill and McGraw tied the knot in 1996 and share three daughters — Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23 and Audrey, 20.

“I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” McGraw says of filming the show, as Hill insists, “I don’t want to stop.”

“1883” launches Dec. 19 on Paramount +.